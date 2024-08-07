Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Assam got highest amount of funds as flood relief: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Centre granted the highest allocation to Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Assam under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the last two years, 2022-2024, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The funds were given for relief and rehabilitation of people affected in natural disasters.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said while Rs 941 crore was approved by the Centre's high-level committee for Karnataka, Rs 873 crore and Rs 594 crore were approved for Himachal Pradesh and Assam for floods and landslides in 2022-24.

In a written reply, he said Rs 939 crore was released to Karnataka from the NDRF, Rs 812 crore to Himachal Pradesh and Rs 160 crore to Assam in the last two years.

Rai said Tamil Nadu has been given Rs 276 crore for flood and cyclone, Sikkim Rs 267 crore for flood and landslides, Nagaland Rs 68 crore in the last two years.

The minister said during 2024-25 (as on July 31, 2024), Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been constituted for on-the-spot assessment of damages due to cyclonic storm Remal in Mizoram and Manipur, floods and landslides in Assam and landslides in Kerala.

Mizoram and Manipur have submitted memorandums for additional financial assistance from the NDRF for Rs 216.73 crore and 711.43 crore, respectively.

"Additional financial assistance from NDRF is considered as per the established procedure. Further, the states, while preparing their memorandum seeking additional financial assistance from NDRF, generally include ineligible items and assess the expenditure beyond the prescribed norms," he said.

Rai said funds under the NDRF are provided for immediate relief and not for long term rehabilitation and resettlement works. This is the reason for the variation in the demands submitted by the states and the amount approved by the central government.

He said the allocation of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to states is based on the recommendations of successive Finance Commissions, set up under Article 280 of the Constitution, from time to time.

Further, the disbursal of assistance from SDRF and NDRF is governed by the guidelines and items and norms of assistance, which are framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including states and are available on Ministry of Home Affairs' website.

The central government releases its share of SDRF to state governments in two equal installments (June 1 and December 2) as per the established procedure, subject to fulfilment of conditions of the guidelines, the minister said. PTI ACB ACB ANB ANB