Karnataka Home Minister denies reports actor Darshan getting 'royal treatment' at police station

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday denied reports that "royal treatment" was being given to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates at a police station here, where they are held after their arrest in connection with a murder case.

He said Darshan is being given similar treatment as given to any other accused, adding that neither 'Biryani' was served nor special facilities were being provided to him.

"I will instruct the police to take necessary measures in the interest of the public, but we should also let them investigate freely. It is not possible for police to give Biryani and royal treatment to the accused. It is not done and it should not be done," Parameshwara told reporters here.

"On hearing such (complaints) from you (media), I inquired. They (police) said, no such facilities are being given and it will not be done. How other accused are treated, he (Darshan) is also treated in the same way. There is no mercy.... They (police) should be given free hand. I have also inquired with the (Bengaluru Police) Commissioner," the Minister said.

He was responding to a question on reports of police causing inconvenience to the public near Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where Darshan is held, by restricting movement of people nearby by blocking roads, and not allowing even school vans and ambulances to pass by.

When pointed out that other complainants and those coming for passport verification are facing inconvenience in going to the police station, the Minister said he will instruct the police to take necessary measures in this regard.

Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and his associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan and small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 200-metre radius of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where the suspects are being held and questioned, prohibiting public gathering.