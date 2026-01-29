Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara hints at extending legislative session

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday indicated that the legislative session may be extended by two or three days.

The session was convened on January 22, which, as per the schedule, would go on till January 31. However, the government is considering extending it further.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in the Congress Legislative Party meeting yesterday (Wednesday) that the government will request Speaker U T Khader to convene a Business Advisory Council (BAC). There a decision will be taken," Parameshwara told reporters.

"It will be decided in the BAS whether the session should conclude on Saturday or be extended till February one or two," he added.

The minister said the chief minister or ministers cannot decide on extending the session since it is Khader's prerogative.