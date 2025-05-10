Karnataka Home Minister welcomes ceasefire between Indian and Pakistan

Bengaluru, May 10 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan calling it "good" for both the countries.

He said the de-escalatation came after mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump.

"Both the countries have agreed for a ceasefire. I personally welcome it. In fact officially our Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) also said that he is welcoming it and it is for good for both the countries," he told reporters here.

He, however, said that despite the ceasefire, India will continue its fight against terrorism.

The Home Minister recalled that the Centre's stance that any act of terror will be treated as an act of war,which has been categorically stated by the government.

Reacting to the development, IT Minister Priyanka Kharge said the Congress party has always maintained that it will firmly support any decision taken by the union government in the interest of the nation.

"Although a ceasefire has been announced, terrorism knows no ceasefire. We still need to be on the vigil still, need to ensure that we do more than what we are doing now to root out terrorism from every part of India and outside India," he told PTI videos here. PTI AMP ROH