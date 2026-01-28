Karnataka: House set ablaze in village; 18-year-old taken into custody

Karwar (Karnataka), Jan 28 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a house in Uttara Kannada district, police said.

The incident occurred in Devarahakkala village of Kumta taluk while the family was away attending an annual temple fair, they said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Faisan Jaffer Shaikh, allegedly took advantage of the homeowners’ absence and set fire to the house belonging to a man identified as Dinakar.

Police said neighbours noticed the fire and immediately rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control with the help of residents.

Following the incident, police rushed to the village along with additional personnel to assess the situation.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident, and the accused is yet to be arrested. PTI COR AMP SSK