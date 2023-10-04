Karnataka Housing Board to build integrated township near Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) will build an integrated township near Kempegowda International Airport here, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Wednesday. Both residential and commercial complexes would come up along with the integrated township on 65 acres of land out of 95.23 acres in Chikkajala-Meenukunte village.

Khan today inspected the proposed township project which is coming up as a joint venture between KHB and landowners on a 50:50 percent ratio.

"This was the most prestigious housing project to be taken by the KHB. The proposal to build the world-class integrated township at a cost of Rs 850 crore has been submitted to the government.

"Already, farmers have given the consent letter to hand over 43 acres of land out of the total 95.13 acres required for the project. So, already, 65 acres of land is available. The Board is confident of getting the rest of the land," he said.

A comprehensive action plan would be drawn up, following which the government's consent would be taken, and tenders would be called.

The Minister also inspected the ongoing work for the construction of 1,047 houses near Nagareshwara Nagenahalli in the K R Puram Assembly Constituency on behalf of the Karnataka Housing Board, at a cost of Rs 95 crore. PTI KSU KSU ROH