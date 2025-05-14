Karnataka: Ice cream factory owner strangled, electrocuted to 'fake accident'

Tumakuru (Karnataka), May 14 (PTI) An ice cream factory owner was "strangled and later electrocuted" in an attempt to stage his death as an accident, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on May 10 in Kunigal town, where 58-year-old Nagesh, a resident of Timmansandra village, was found dead inside his factory, they added.

Police said the victim’s 21-year-old son, Dhanush, and his friend were arrested in connection with the murder.

The factory owner was "killed" by his son with help from a friend, police added.

Police initially suspected that Nagesh died of electrocution, but CCTV footage from the factory contradicted this, revealing it was a premeditated murder.

Investigations revealed that Nagesh was first strangled with a towel, after which his son and friend electrocuted the body to stage it as an accident.

A murder case has been registered at Kunigal Police Station, and all possible motives are under investigation, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused son claimed his father sexually harassed his sister, which led him to plan the murder. There are also allegations of a property dispute. These claims are still under investigation, and we are probing all possible angles," police said. PTI AMP SSK KH