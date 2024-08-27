Karnataka infra minister reviews progress of centre-state cost-sharing railway projects

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI): Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil on Tuesday held a key progress review meeting with South Western Railway officials regarding several railway projects that are being carried out on a cost-sharing basis with the central government.

During the meeting, various issues were discussed, including land acquisition hurdles affecting multiple railway projects such as Gadag-Wadi, Dharwad-Belagavi, Tumkuru-Davanagere and Tumkuru-Rayadurga, officials said.

The focus was on identifying and implementing the necessary actions to expedite these works, they added.

According to a statement shared by the minister's Office, Patil contacted (over phone) several officials during the meeting, including Ministers Priyank Kharge, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Santosh Lad and the Deputy Commissioners of Davanagere and Haveri districts, as well as top officials from the Krishna Jala Bhagya Nigam.

He urged them to resolve the issues related to projects in their respective districts. Additionally, he announced plans to hold a meeting soon with Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna.

The meeting also covered discussions on the 242 km double track between Gadag-Hotgi, the 45 km double track between Bagalkote and Kudachi, issues related to small bridges in the backwater region of Almatti, hurdles in starting the Vande Bharat train to Vijayapura and the lack of infrastructure at Huballi South Railway Station, it stated.

Patil emphasised that addressing these issues could reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Vijayapura to approximately 10 hours.

"Currently, trains traveling to North Karnataka from Bengaluru take a turn towards Gadag near Hubballi South Station. These trains bypass Gadag Main Station and continue towards Vijayapura and Solapur via the Gadag bypass," it stated.

Patil also stated that developing Hubballi Station in a more commuter-friendly manner and avoiding the need for trains to stop at Hubballi Main Station to change engines would significantly reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayapura.

The review also looked at the Gadag-Wadi, Bagalkote-Kudachi, Tumkuru-Davanagere and Tumkuru-Rayadurga projects, the statement added. PTI AMP ANE