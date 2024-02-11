Karnataka: Injured calf gets artificial limb with expert help

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 11 (PTI) The Mahaveer Artificial Limb Centre here has achieved a remarkable feat by providing an artificial limb to a calf that lost part of its left hind leg in a railway accident.

After over a week of meticulous design and testing, experts and technicians at the centre successfully fitted the artificial limb recently, bringing joy to both the calf and the staff.

The calf's limb was amputated because of the accident. It was later brought to a local gaushala whose staff then consulted the veterinary doctors about the possibility of having an artificial limb fitted.

This is where Mahaveer Artificial Limb Centre was approached to discuss the possibility of getting an artificial limb for the calf.

After the surgery, the calf can now walk pain-free, said experts.

Founder and President of the Mahaveer Limb Centre, Mahendra Singhi said that in the past 25 years, the centre has conducted 315 camps and provided artificial limbs to around 50,000 people. But this was the first time that they fitted a calf with an artificial limb, he added. PTI COR AMP SDP ROH