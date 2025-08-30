Karnataka introduces centralised online system for land revenue proceedings

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government has notified a system for online filing and electronic management of all proceedings through a centralised platform, with authentication through digital signature or other legally recognised electronic methods, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

The Karnataka Revenue Court Proceedings (Online Filing, Digital Authentication and Digitisation) Notification, 2025 authorises the Revenue Court Case Monitoring/Management System (RCCMS) as the official platform for filing petitions, applications, appeals, reviews, revisions and related proceedings before revenue courts and authorities.

According to the notification, “Filing through RCCMS, duly authenticated… shall be deemed valid and proper filing under the Act… and shall have the same legal validity, enforceability and evidentiary value as proceedings filed in physical form.” All pleadings, affidavits, evidence and orders will be digitised and preserved within RCCMS, with certified copies generated electronically. The platform will also provide for e-service of notices, online fee payments, publication of daily cause-lists and real-time case tracking by litigants.

The government has empowered the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, to issue detailed guidelines, standard operating procedures and instructions for implementation, including online hearings and record management. PTI GMS GMS ROH