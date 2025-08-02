Karnataka investors flag growing land use conflicts for industries: DPIIT secretary

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Investors in Karnataka have raised concerns over growing conflicts related to land use for industrial purposes, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, DPIIT, said on Saturday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, formulates and implements policies to drive industrial growth in India.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Viksit Bharat-2047' Investors' Roundtable Conference held in Bengaluru, Bhatia said the Karnataka government was already working to address these issues. "We will also do whatever is necessary to improve the condition," he added.

He said stakeholders had also highlighted the need for improvements in the single-window clearance system and called for better infrastructure in existing industrial zones, including effluent treatment plants.

The conference brought together senior policymakers, government officials, and business leaders to discuss strategies for transformative industrial growth in Karnataka and southern India.

Bhatia said several best practices were discussed during the event for possible adoption by various states.

He cited the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), which includes 20 industrial parks with sector-specific facilities—such as water and power supply, electronics testing, and solid waste management—as a model that southern states could consider.

In his keynote address, Bhatia stressed the importance of integrated infrastructure in shaping India’s industrial future.

S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, highlighted the state’s industrial momentum and ongoing policy reforms. He said the single-window system now covers 105 of 153 services, streamlining approvals.

"Karnataka will also replicate its successful Electronic City Association Township Model to drive regional industrial development," he said.

Responding to a key investor concern, Selvakumar announced that tax collections in Special Investment Regions (SIRs) would now be managed directly by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), with 70 per cent of proceeds reinvested in infrastructure.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, spoke about digital initiatives supporting MSMEs, including enhancements to the MSE Connect platform to improve market linkages and connectivity.

The roundtable was attended by Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, and N Yuvaraj, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO and MD of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC), was also present, along with representatives from Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and other states. PTI JR SSK