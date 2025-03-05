Karnataka police 'scandal': IPS Roopa D transferred after Vartika Katiyar’s 'planted files' accusation

Bengaluru: Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D was transferred from the Internal Security Division with immediate effect on Wednesday, days after being accused by a colleague of allegedly "planting" files in her office.

"Roopa D, IPS (2000 batch), Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited, Bengaluru, vice Chandrashekar N, IAS, transferred," the official notification stated.

Last month, Vartika Katiyar filed a written complaint with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, alleging that two junior police officers entered her office by obtaining keys from the control room during her absence.

She claimed they acted at Roopa’s behest and "planted" files in her office.

On March 3, Katiyar, a 2010 batch IPS officer, was also transferred from the Internal Security Division and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru.