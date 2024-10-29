Karnataka is committed to water security: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the state is committed to exploring cutting-edge technologies and fostering partnerships to ensure sustainable access to clean water and sanitation for all.

He was speaking at the Harnessing Innovation for a Water Secure Future summit, which aims to bring together stakeholders to address water scarcity and sanitation issues, especially in rural Karnataka.

"We have received an overwhelming response from participants from across the globe who are keen to share their vision and learnings at this summit," Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and IT& BT, said.

According to him, the summit is a pivotal initiative aimed at uniting government, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers to tackle the urgent challenges of water scarcity and sanitation in our rural areas.

The summit will also feature a pitching session where selected start-ups can present their solutions, he added.

Of the 119 applications received for participation, 20 have been shortlisted, said Kharge, adding that the winners, who are guaranteed a minimum funding of Rs 25 lakh, will also have the chance to pilot their innovations in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR).

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who was also present at the inaugural session of the summit, said, "This summit embodies our commitment to harness innovative solutions that will address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and sanitation in our rural areas. Together with global experts and local innovators, we will create sustainable strategies that not only improve public health but also empower our villages and enhance environmental resilience." Experts will discuss strategies for securing water for the future, the role of technology in water conservation, and the implementation of tech solutions and awareness initiatives related to sanitation in both urban and rural areas, he added.

Other dignitaries present at the inaugural event included Ewout De Wit, Consul General of the Netherlands, Inbal Ston, Deputy Consul General of Israel, Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman, KEONICS, Ekroop Caur, Secretary of IT/BT, Anjum Parvez, Development Commissioner and ACS, RDPR, Uma Mahadevan, Development Commissioner and ACS RDPR.

The focus areas of the summit include conservation, sustainable management of water resources, improved water quality, and advanced technologies for water generation.

The summit is organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Biotechnology (E, IT, and BT), in collaboration with the RDPR. PTI JR KH