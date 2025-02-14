Karnataka is competing for investments globally, not with other states: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Hailing the success of Invest Karnataka-2025 summit as a reflection of Karnataka's strength, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the state is not competing for investments with other states or cities in India, but is competing at a global level.

Speaking at the valedictory event of the summit at Palace Grounds, he said, "We are not competing among the states in the country. We are not competing with Chennai (Tamil Nadu) or Kerala or Telangana -- Hyderabad or Gujarat or anything. Karnataka and Bengaluru is competing globally. That's our strength." Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, former Prime Minister of Greece, George A Papandreou, Union Minister of State for Railways & Jal Shakti V Somanna, Large & Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and a host of ministers in the state cabinet were among those present in the event.

Noting that several investment agreements have been signed over the last four days, the Deputy CM said, "The investors can believe in Karnataka, it never fails. You heard industrialists Sajjan Jindal and Anand Mahindra sharing their success story and singing praise for the state." "Investing in Karnataka is investing for the future. Investing in Karnataka is in the interest of businesses and the country. We aim to develop not just Bengaluru, but other parts of the state as well -- Beyond Bengaluru".

"Our state is taking giant strides in aerospace and other industries. MSMEs are a big strength for Karnataka," he said, adding that Aerospace parts, including the ones used for space programmes of the country are made in Peenya Industrial area here.

Pointing out that the industries and institutions which started during former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's time have grown to become giants today, Shivakumar said, large corporations from other countries and India have come to Karnataka reposing faith in our policies and business environment. The new industrial policy encourages investment in other regions of the state as well.

"Karnataka has announced a new tourism policy under the leadership of H K Patil. The new policy envisages developing 300 km of coastal zone while preserving historic places in the region," he added.

Highlighting that it was late Chief Minister SM Krishna who started the concept of investors meet for the first time in the country, the Deputy CM said, the Global Investors Meet is a formal platform for investors to invest in the state. However, the state is open for business all through the year.

"We are always available to assist and serve you. The team led by M B Patil has done a good job to make this event successful. Congratulations to all those who were involved in the successful completion of Invest Karnataka 2025," he added. PTI KSU KH