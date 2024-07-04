Karnataka IT Minister Kharge launches cybersecurity awareness programme

Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday launched the 'Digital Nagarik' programme here aimed at creating awareness on cybersecurity at the grassroot level in the state.

Unveiling the 'Digital Nagarik' and AR-VR skills programme, he said the Karnataka government recognised the urgent need to address cybersecurity awareness among people and came up with this initiative.

Speaking at the launch, Kharge said, "Today, we embark on this crucial journey towards a Cyber Safe Karnataka. The Digital Nagrik campaign is not just about teaching our children how to create strong passwords or how to recognise phishing scams – it is about instilling a mindset of vigilance and responsibility that will stay with them for life." Through the programme, the Karnataka government is planning to empower 1 lakh teachers and 10 lakh students with digital safety knowledge and augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR-VR) skills by 2025, he added.

"We are committed to empowering our students with the education they need to protect themselves from the ever-evolving threats that lurk in the cyber landscape," said Kharge.

According to him, the government entered a two-year partnership with Meta in November 2023. He also said Karnataka is the first state in India to collaborate with Meta in this regard.

Under this online safety initiative, 10 lakh students between the ages of 18 and 24 from different schools and PU colleges across the state will receive digital awareness training. Meta will also train and deploy master trainers across these schools, PU colleges and universities who in turn will train the students in digital safety knowledge and AR-VR skills.

Also present at the launch was Ekroop Caur, secretary, IT&BT, Government of Karnataka; Cavery, commissioner, Public Instruction; Srikar M S, principal secretary, Higher Education Dept; Sindhu B Rupesh, director, PU Board; Prianka Rao, manager, Public Policy, India, Meta and Shivang Raina, manager, Public Policy, India, Meta as well as heads of departments of ITBT and education.

In the first phase of implementation, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada will be covered and the remaining districts will be covered in the next phase of implementation, the Minister said.

The comprehensive curriculum designed for the programme involves workshops, seminars and hands-on activities to engage students of all ages, apart from lessons taught in the classroom. These workshops will be conducted both in Kannada and English to make it accessible to all sections of the state's population. PTI JR SS