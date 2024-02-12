Karnataka: JD(S) MLA's son booked for assaulting on-duty constable

Raichur (Karnataka), Feb 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against the son of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak and seven others for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police constable for stopping a tractor transporting sand, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when constable Hanumantaraya, who is posted at Devadurga police station, stopped a tractor carrying sand suspecting its involvement in illegal mining and took the vehicle and its driver to the police station for a probe, they said.

According to the police, the constable later got a call from the MLA's son, Santhosh, asking him for a meeting at the Inspection Bungalow. After he reached there, he was assaulted by a group of people who thrashed him and did not even allow him to speak.

The injured constable was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Based on the complaint received from the constable, a case has been registered against Santhosh and seven others who were involved in the alleged incident, they said.

On Sunday evening, the MLA and her supporters staged a protest outside Devadurga police station alleging a conspiracy against her.

"No arrest has been made in the case yet, but we will soon be questioning Santosh and others who were involved in the incident. Our investigation is underway," police said. PTI AMP SDP SDP KH