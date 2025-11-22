Karnataka-Kerala police set to strengthen joint mechanism to combat border crime

Mangaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Police departments in Karnataka and Kerala have agreed to intensify coordinated action against inter-state crime networks operating along the border, following a high-level review meeting at the commissionerate here on Saturday, officials said.

According to a statement issued by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy C H, Kannur Range DIG Yatish Chandra G H and Kasaragod Superintendent of Police Vijay Bharath Reddy participated in the meeting, which he chaired.

Senior officers from the Mangaluru Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district were also present.

The meeting discussed key policing challenges faced by both border districts, including the movement of criminals across state lines, pending arrest warrants, absconding suspects, organised crime, and a rise in narcotics trafficking, the statement said.

Intelligence and case-related information were shared to speed up investigations and strengthen operational coordination, it added.

Officials reviewed specific cases in which accused persons booked in one state were believed to be taking shelter in adjoining districts across the border.

To address this, officers agreed on a joint framework for on-the-spot coordination, quicker information exchange, and immediate liaison between district police units.

It was decided that joint operations would be launched where necessary to apprehend suspects and ensure timely legal action.

Both sides also agreed to enhance data-sharing mechanisms and establish smoother communication between field-level units, with an emphasis on real-time updates during developing cases.

The meeting stressed that coordination at the station and subdivision levels is critical to tackling fast-evolving crime patterns in the region.

Officials from both states underscored the need for periodic review meetings, unified response mechanisms, and continuous intelligence flow to strengthen law and order along the inter-state border.

The collaborative approach, they said, would help ensure faster detection of offences, improved accountability, and stronger deterrence against criminal groups "exploiting jurisdictional gaps." PTI COR AMP SSK