Karnataka Kho Kho players reject CM's cash award, criticise govt recognition

Bengaluru: Two players from Karnataka, who were part of the men’s and women’s teams that won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, have rejected the cash award of Rs 5 lakh, expressing dissatisfaction with the recognition they received.

Advertisment

Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated them and praised their achievements, M K Gautham and Chaitra B felt that the honor was inadequate.

They stated that the cash prize would not encourage them to continue in the sport, nor would it inspire others to pursue Kho Kho.

According to the players, the Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 2.25 crore cash reward and government jobs for the players of their winning team.

Advertisment

Announcing his decision to reject the award, Gautham said, "We are not insulting the Chief Minister by rejecting the award but we did not get the respect we deserve. Hence we are rejecting it." He told reporters here that his demand was that the state government should review the matter thoroughly, see how it has been done in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, and then decide.

After Maharashtra, if there is any state where two people have played the game then it is Karnataka, Gautham pointed out.

"These days parents do not let their children play rural games and all the government funds are released for cricket. Even before the last ball is played, people (government) announce it on Twitter about the prize and award," the player said.

Advertisment

Chaitra, who was also present with Gautham, expressed her disappointment with the government's response.

"We are demanding the same amount which is given to the other world cup players. Like other sports persons, we too have got medals but we are deprived of the facilities given to sports persons for various games," she said.

"Just Rs five lakh has been announced... We will not continue with this sport under these circumstances," Chaitra said.

Advertisment

When the Chief Minister was apprised of the issue, he replied, "Let's see." The issue has sparked criticism of the ruling Congress, providing the opposition with a chance to target the government.

Reacting to the development, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka appealed to the players to accept the prize money.

"This is a pauper government. Accept whatever is coming your way. You will not get once you reject it," he quipped, while addressing media in Mysuru.