Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund Amendment Bill tabled

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday tabled the Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill aiming to increase the contribution of employees and employers and the government to the Labour Welfare Fund.

"It is considered necessary further to amend the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965 to increase the rate of contribution payable by the concerned employees, employers and the State government to the Labour Welfare Fund," the objective of the bill said. PTI GMS ADB