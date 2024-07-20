Karnataka landslide: Missing lorry driver's family claims delay in rescue operation

Kozhikode(Kerala), Jul 20 (PTI) The family of the Malayalee lorry driver Arjun, who has been missing since July 16 after his truck was caught in a massive landslide in a village in Karnataka, on Saturday claimed there was a delay in the rescue operation being carried out there.

His sister told media that the Karnataka police were informed on July 16 itself that he was missing and later further details, including his truck's GPS location, were communicated to them, but till date there is no information available about his whereabouts.

"If there is so much delay, what hope should we hold on to? If they did not have the requisite facilities there, they should have brought it from where the same is available," she said.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who visited the family in the morning, told reporters that the rescue operations were expedited following effective intervention from the Kerala government and prominent political parties in the state.

"Hope it will be fruitful," he said.

He further said that besides a team of Motor Vehicle Department officials from Kerala, a police team from the state was also present at the site where the landslide occurred and they were providing regular reports about the status of the rescue efforts.

The minister also said that equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors have reached the site to help with the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, an MVD officer present at the landslide site told reporters that the Karnataka officials were hopeful of finding the truck by afternoon.

Arjun's family is hopeful he will be rescued and returned to them as his mobile phone was ringing even on Friday morning and the GPS tracker on his truck was emitting a signal, placing the vehicle somewhere underneath the massive mound of mud and rock debris.

On Friday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan got in touch with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over the issue.

According to the family, they last spoke to Arjun on Monday after which there has been no contact from him.

Six bodies have been recovered after the landslide incident on July 16.

Vehicular traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide. PTI HMP HMP ROH