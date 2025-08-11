Karnataka launches 22nd call for applications under ELEVATE startup grant programme

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) The Department of Electronics, IT, and BT, Government of Karnataka, on Monday announced the launch of the 22nd call for applications for its flagship grant-in-aid programme, ELEVATE.

The announcement was made by Minister for Electronics, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, during a press conference.

“ELEVATE is more than a funding scheme; it is a structured platform that empowers startups to move from idea to impact,” said the minister, adding that the system is built to be fair and accountable.

“With each call, we reaffirm Karnataka’s leadership in the startup ecosystem. We are not just supporting innovation, but structuring it, scaling it, and democratising it,” he said.

Online applications will open on August 15, and startups from across Karnataka are eligible to apply, Kharge added.

ELEVATE offers a one-time grant of up to Rs 50 lakh to innovators, providing support for startups to develop prototypes, proof of concept, and scale up their businesses through technology advancement, the press note stated.

The initiative also offers a comprehensive entrepreneurship platform, including access to funding, mentoring, incubation facilities, and networking opportunities.

According to Kharge, the scheme serves as a gateway for availing various benefits under the Karnataka Startup Policy 2022-27, such as incentive reimbursements for patent costs, marketing costs, GST, and quality certification costs, as well as incubation support through government-backed sector-specific Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) across the state.

Applications are also invited for ELEVATE UNNATI and ELEVATE MINORITIES, social inclusion programmes that allocate significant grants to promote SC/ST and minority-led entrepreneurs, he added.