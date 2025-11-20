Karnataka launches German language exam centre for aspiring healthcare professionals

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) The KVTSDC on Thursday signed an MoU with German agency DeFa, paving the way for the launch of a new 'telc German Language Examination Centre' in Bengaluru.

The initiative aims to assist nursing students and healthcare professionals aspiring to build careers in Germany.

Strengthening Indo-German cooperation in the healthcare sector, the new German language examination centre was inaugurated at the Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI) in Peenya, the office of Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash R Patil said in a statement.

To accelerate the process, Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation has begun shortlisting candidates, primarily nurses, who will undergo structured German language training to support their professional migration to Germany.

"This programme will help healthcare and nursing professionals across Karnataka meet the linguistic standards essential for employment in Germany, where B2-level German proficiency is mandatory for registered nurses," Patil said.

DeFa (Deutsche Fachkräfteagentur für Gesundheits-und Pflegeberufe GmbH), established by the German Federal Ministry of Health, plays a key role in ensuring ethical, transparent, and efficient recruitment of international healthcare workers.

The telc (The European Language Certificates) exams are aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), providing globally recognised certification for study, work, and residence in Germany.

Bruno Carlesso, Director of Global Business at telc, signed the MoU on behalf of Germany.

He said the establishment of the KVTSDC–telc exam centre at KGTTI marks a major milestone in providing accessible, high-quality language certification pathways for aspiring healthcare professionals from Karnataka and across India. PTI KSU SSK