Karnataka leader in semiconductor industry, both in skill & product innovation: Minister Kharge

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyanka Kharge said on Wednesday that the state is paving the path for India’s semiconductor industry.

Kharge was addressing a press conference of the Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL), a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Fabless Semiconductors.

SFAL was started as a collaboration between the Karnataka government and industry stakeholders.

"We are unique for two reasons: Our skills and product innovations. Our state boasts a highly skilled workforce and an ecosystem that fosters cutting-edge research and development. This combination positions us at the forefront of the semiconductor revolution, propelling India toward becoming a leading product nation," Kharge, who is the minister for Electronics, IT/BT said.

Currently, India is the second-largest consumer of semiconductors globally, he said, adding that India's market size is expected to be USD 64 billion by 2026 for semiconductors.

Kharge recalled how when he tried to initiate SFAL in his last term, it was rejected initially.

"Then we went to our CM and Financial Department and convinced them of the need for this. The seeds that were sown 5-6 years ago helped to develop the semiconductor industry not only in Karnataka but also in India. The ecosystem is so good that everyone is benefiting," he said.

The minister pointed out that Gujarat and Tamil Nadu governments are consulting the Karnataka government to replicate the SFAL model in their respective states.

Many SFAL supported companies are developing products for global and local markets and are also getting funded by VCs, said Jitendra Chaddah (JC), India head of Global Foundries & founding member of SFAL.

"This has been made possible by the government of Karnataka's visionary leadership in support for advancing semiconductors," added Chaddah.

Kharge, meanwhile, said the Karnataka government has approved SAFL 2.0. "We will continue this engagement for the next five years," he added. PTI JR KH