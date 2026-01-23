Karnataka Legislative Council adjourned over alleged insult to Guv Gehlot

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday witnessed an uproarious scene leading to adjournment over the alleged insult to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad.

Hariprasad on Thursday tried to stop Gehlot as other Congress legislators tried to 'gherao' him soon after he concluded his address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislative.

As soon as the session started, the BJP MLCs demanded Hariprasad’s dismissal from the House for his unruly behaviour with the Governor.

"We won’t tolerate hooliganism. He has insulted the Governor. Suspend Hariprasad," the BJP MLAs shouted in chorus.

Quickly, the Congress MLCs along with the ministers came in support of Hariprasad. They shouted "Reproof to the BJP".

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti tried to pacify the agitating MLCs and reprimanded a few of them.

The Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the unruly behaviour of Hariprasad was not acceptable.

He also dismissed the Congress allegation that the Governor had insulted the national anthem, saying that the anthem was never played as Gehlot was walking away.

"Suspend Hariprasad from the Council. We will not tolerate this hooliganism. Insult to the Governor is insult to the Constitution,' Narayanaswamy said.

Replying to the charges, Hariprasad said the Governor was supposed to wait till the national anthem was played but he did not wait and walked away. This was an insult to the national anthem.

Horatti said the note on the alleged insult to the Governor does not have any names.

"I have asked for the details of the joint session. Let the report come," the chairman said.

As the commotion prevailed, Horatti announced an adjournment. PTI GMS GMS KH