Karnataka Legislative Council sees light moment after CM Siddaramaiah faces minor chair issue

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) A light-hearted moment unfolded in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday when a minor glitch in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's chair evoked laughter among the legislators.

During a discussion, the Chief Minister rose to respond, but found that the gap between his table and chair too narrow, making it difficult to stand up.

"What's this? It's difficult to stand. Move this chair backward," Siddaramaiah told the council staff.

A BJP legislator then remarked that the chair was not the right fit for the Chief Minister.

JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda quipped, "What if the CM's mic has been put through this inconvenience?" Siddarmaiah responded with humour, "Any minister can face this problem. Sit down Bhoje Gowda, you are always after CM's chair. One has to speak up whenever there is a problem." The House erupted in laughter.

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "The chair seems to be shaky." To this, the CM replied: "My chair is not unstable." Pointing to Leader of Opposition Narayanaswamy's chair, Siddaramaiah said, "Check whether this is unstable. My chair is strong." The incident comes amid ongoing speculation about a change in leadership in the state following the Congress government reaching the halfway mark of its five-year term in November. PTI GMS ROH