Karnataka Legislative Council witnesses repeated adjournments over alleged insult to Guv Gehlot

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday witnessed repeated disruptions leading to four adjournments over allegations that Congress MLC B K Hariprasad insulted Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The proceedings will now take place on January 27.

Following the adjournments, Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti ordered that Hariprasad’s conduct be referred to the ethic committee after the opposition BJP MLCs lodged a complaint.

Horatti rejected Hariprasad’s demand for a discussion on the Governor’s alleged insult to the national anthem by walking out of the House without waiting for the anthem to be played.

Hariprasad on Thursday tried to stop Gehlot as other Congress members tried to 'gherao' him soon after he concluded his customary address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature by reading just two lines.

As soon as the session started on Friday, the BJP MLCs demanded Hariprasad’s dismissal from the House for his "unruly behaviour" towards the Governor.

"We won’t tolerate hooliganism. He has insulted the Governor. Suspend Hariprasad," the BJP MLCs shouted in chorus.

Quickly, the Congress MLCs along with the ministers came in support of Hariprasad. They shouted "Reproof to the BJP".

Council chairperson Horatti tried to pacify the agitating MLCs and reprimanded a few of them.

Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said Hariprasad's conduct was not acceptable and rejected the Congress' claim that the Governor had insulted the national anthem, saying the anthem was never played as Gehlot was walking away.

"Suspend Hariprasad from the Council. We will not tolerate this hooliganism. Insult to the Governor is insult to the Constitution," Narayanaswamy said.

Replying to the charges, Hariprasad maintained that the Governor was supposed to wait till the national anthem was played, but he walked away, which amounted to an insult to the national anthem. PTI GMS GMS KH