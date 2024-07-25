Karnataka Legislature session cut short by a day, adjourned sine die following din over MUDA 'scam'

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Both Houses of Karnataka Legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday amid continued protest by the opposition BJP and JD(S) demanding a discussion on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority, including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Parvathi.

The session started on July 15 and was supposed to go on till July 26.

“I am adjourning the House for an indefinite period,” the Assembly Speaker U T Khader said.

Amid persistent sloganeering by the BJP and JD(S) MLAs who had gathered in the well of the House, the Speaker read out a brief on the business transactions that had taken place during the session. The Council also witnessed noisy scenes over the same issue, and Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh adjourned the House sine die. PTI GMS RS RS