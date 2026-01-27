Karnataka Lokayukta arrests official, tout for Rs 80,000 bribe

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 27 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday said it arrested a government official and a tout for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 in a land record-related work.

The complainant, Shivanand Mahalingappa Dundagi of Raibag taluk, had approached the Lokayukta, alleging that the official demanded a bribe to remove a 15-year restriction on land transfer.

The accused were identified as Chandramappa, a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at the Raibag Tahsildar’s office, and Nagendra, 61. According to officials, Chandramappa accepted the bribe through the tout, and both were caught red-handed.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is ongoing, police said. PTI AMP SSK