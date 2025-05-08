Karnataka Lokayukta conducts searches in assets case against four govt officials

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations connected to four government officials in disproportionate assets cases against them.

According to the Lokayukta, the places raided were connected to Suresh Babu G, Survey Supervisor in the office of the Additional Director, Land Records in Kolar Taluk in Kolar district; Raja Venkatappa Nayak, Taluk Health Officer, Taluk Health office, Surpur in Yadgir district; M B Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board in Davangere; and G Srinivas Murthy, Assistant Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Mahadevapura.

The raids were carried out simultaneously in all the above places.

Sources in the Lokayukta police said many incriminating documents, unaccounted money and valuables were found from the locations which were searched. PTI GMS KH