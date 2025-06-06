Karnataka Lokayukta officials nab govt officer for accepting bribe

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) A senior official of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) was allegedly caught red-handed on Friday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

Narendra Kumar (51) serves as survey supervisor at KIADB Bengaluru, they said.

The action followed a trap laid by Lokayukta police officials after complainant Ravi alleged that the accused official demanded a bribe to "prepare a sketch" and get approval for the same.

The accused government official has been arrested and an investigation is on, a senior offcial said. PTI AMP AMP KH