Karnataka Lokayukta officials nab two government officers for accepting bribes

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) A revenue inspector was allegedly caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for entering the names of legal heirs in the RTC column, officials said.

Advertisment

The action followed a trap laid by Lokayukta police officials in Mulki taluk of Mangaluru.

According to the officials, the complainant alleged that the Revenue Inspector of Mulki had demanded Rs 4 lakh to make the necessary entries in the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) column.

"The accused government officer was apprehended, and the bribe amount was recovered. An investigation is in progress," an official stated.

Advertisment

In a separate incident, Lokayukta police in Bidar laid a similar trap based on a complaint alleging that a government land surveyor at the Assistant Director of Land Records and Survey (ADLR) office had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to survey a piece of land and issue Form 10 in Wadgaon (D) village of Aurad taluk, Bidar district.

The accused officer was caught accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe, officials said.

"The officer was apprehended, and the bribe amount was recovered. Further investigation is underway," they added. PTI AMP SSK ROH