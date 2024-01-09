Karnataka Lokayukta raids 6 govt officials in disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out raids at several locations in Bengaluru and Ramanagara district linked to six government officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered against them, officials said.

The searches revealed that these officials had accumulated Rs 51.13 crore worth unaccounted assets. Gram Panchayat member H S Suresh had disproportionate wealth to the tune of Rs 25.58 crore, according to a statement by the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta sleuths swooped down on 30 locations belonging to the six officers in a pre-dawn raid.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Chief general manager (OP), BESCOM Head Office M L Nagaraj, Devanahalli Taluk Panchayat Development Officer D M Padmanabha, PWD Superintending Engineer N Satish Babu, KRIDL AEE Syed Muneer Ahmed, Gram Panchayat member H S Suresh and Anekal Planning Authority Member Secretary and Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Manjesh.

Regarding the assets unearthed at Suresh's premises, Lokayukta police said 16 plots, a house, 7.6 acres agriculture land, cash to the tune of Rs 11.97 lakh, ornaments valued at Rs 2.11 crore, vehicles worth Rs 2.07 crore were in his possession.

Lokayukta officials have registered an FIR against the officials whose locations were raided. PTI GMS ROH