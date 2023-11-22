Karnataka Lokayukta registers case on his own on mother-child electrocution in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Karnataka Lokayutka B S Patil has registered a case on his own in connection with the electrocution of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby here.

Taking note of news reports about the death of the woman and child after coming in contact with a live wire lying on the footpath in Whitefield on Sunday, he issued notice to the seven officers including the Additional Chief Secretary in the Energy Department, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Managing Director, BESCOM Chief Engineer and BESCOM Superintending Engineer.

“I am of the view …. to exercise the power conferred on me under Sec. 7(1)(b) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984. Accordingly, exercise my suo-motu power and the office is directed to register this proceedings as suo-motu proceeding,” Patil, a former Karnataka High Court judge, said in his order.

He said he was of the view that it is necessary to implead the officers as parties or respondents to this proceedings and issue notice to them and call for comments from them.

“The Officers / Officials referred to above are given two weeks time to submit their report/comments i.e., on or before December 8, 2023,” the Lokayukta said in his order.

Posting the matter to December 8, Patil said a detailed report should be obtained from the Superintendent of Police, City Division, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru who should conduct spot inspection and carry out necessary investigation with regard to the incident and submit report by the next date of hearing. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH