Karnataka Lokayukta searches 40 locations linked to seven govt officials

NewsDrum Desk
Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) The Lokayukta raided 40 locations linked to seven government officers in disproportionate assets cases, uncovering assets worth Rs 22.79 crore, officials said.

Those raided are D Rajashekhara, Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra in Tumakuru; Manjunatha M R, Survey Supervisor in Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) in Dakshina Kannada district; Renuka Satarle, District Manager in Dr B R Ambedkar Abhivrudhi Nigama in Vijayapura; Murali T V, Additional Director, Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning, Bangalore Development Authority; H R Nataraj, Inspector, Legal Metrology Division, Bengaluru City; Anantha Kumar, Second Divsion Assistant, Hoskote Taluk Office, Bengaluru Rural district; and Umakanth Halle, Tahsildar Shahapura Taluk, Yadgiri.

Lokayukta sources said many incriminating documents related to immovable properties and unaccounted cash, ornaments, high-end vehicles and cash were seized. PTI GMS GMS ADB