Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raid 17 officers accused of amassing disproportionate assets

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Monday raided more than 70 locations belonging to 17 government officials accused of allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Lokayukta sources said a huge amount of cash, gold, immovable properties, luxury vehicles, investment in land, stocks and expensive gadgets were detected.

Several teams of Lokayukta police assisted by the jurisdictional police carried out the searches in a pre-dawn swoop, a senior Lokayukta official said.

The Inspector General of Police (Lokayukta) Dr A Subramanyeahwara told PTI: "We have registered 17 cases against public servants across Karnataka. These raids are going on at 70-odd locations".

These raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Mandya, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Ballari, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri districts, according to Lokayukta sources.

