Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raid 17 officers accused of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 38 cr

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Monday raided more than 69 properties belonging to 17 government officers accused of allegedly amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 38 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Lokayukta sources said they found that the officers had accumulated a huge amount of cash, gold, immovable properties, luxury vehicles, investment in land, stocks and expensive gadgets.

Several teams of Lokayukta police assisted by the jurisdictional police carried out the searches in the pre-dawn swoop, a senior Lokayukta official said.

Inspector General of Police (Lokayukta) A Subramanyeshwara told PTI: "We have registered 17 cases against public servants across Karnataka." A statement issued by the Lokayukta said it conducted "massive search operations across the state in connection with 17 disproportionate asset cases registered against 17 government officers in Lokayukta Police Stations of Bengaluru City, Tumkur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Udupi, Hasana, Ballary, Raichur, Kalburgi, Belagavi and Haveri".

"On October 30, simultaneously searches of the residence, office and residences of the relatives of the concerned accused government officers were conducted in more than 69 places in total," the statement read.

The officers who were raided are Chandrappa K B, Srinivas S R, M P Nagendra Naika, V Krishnamurthy, M Nagendrappa, Sharanappa Patted, K Manjunath, H Rajesh, N P Balaraju, Shashikumar T M, Tippangouda Annadani, Basavaraj, Appasaheb Sidling, Mahadev Biradar Patil, H E Narayana, Parameshwarappa Hanumanthappa Pelannavar and Mahanthesh Sadanand Nyamathi.

The searches and investigations are underway, they said. PTI GMS ANE