Karnataka LoP Ashoka seeks NHRC probe into Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka has sought the urgent intervention of National Human Right Commission (NHRC) in connection with the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy stadium here.

The BJP leader urged the Commission to take immediate cognisance of the incident and launch a comprehensive investigation into the roles and responsibilities of all government officials, agencies, and private entities involved in organising the event.

In his letter to NHRC Chairman, Ashoka said the stampede near the stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL victory celebrations on June 4 was a "deeply disturbing incident of human rights violation" that resulted in the loss of 11 innocent lives and left 75 individuals injured.

"This is not merely an unfortunate accident it appears, based on eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations, to be the direct result of gross negligence, mismanagement, and a blatant disregard for public safety by the state government and the concerned authorities," he said in his letter dated June 11.

Ashoka highlighted several critical lapses that he claimed led to the incident, which included lack of crowd control, lapses on part of the state government and organisers, and insufficient police deployment.

"The area (stadium), which has a capacity of around 35,000, saw a massive and unmanageable influx of lakhs of people, allegedly due to misleading announcements regarding free passes," he stated.

Citing inadequate security and police presence, he referred to reports suggesting a "serious shortfall" in on-ground security personnel required to manage the crowd.

He also raised concerns over the alleged absence of basic amenities and emergency services at the venue.

"Eye witnesses report a severe shortage of medical aid, ambulances, and even basic facilities such as water."

Flagging the "irresponsible" conduct of organisers, he said, "The alleged misinformation by RCB, the event management firm DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) contributed directly to the chaos."

"Although FIRs have been filed and an inquiry commission announced, the apparent lack of foresight and preparation by government agencies is deeply concerning," he stated.

Ashoka has urged the NHRC to ensure accountability and recommend necessary disciplinary or legal action against those found negligent.

He also asked the Commission to issue guidelines and protocols to prevent similar incidents during large-scale public events, with a focus on crowd control, safety norms, and emergency preparedness.

"This preventable tragedy has caused immense grief and anger among the people of Karnataka. I firmly believe that the intervention of the NHRC is vital not only to secure justice for the affected families but also to ensure such an incident is never repeated," he added.