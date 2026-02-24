Karnataka: Man arrested for preventing Dalit couple from entering temple in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Feb 24 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly preventing a Dalit couple from entering a temple in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 19 at a temple in Gonitumkur village, under the jurisdiction of Turuvekere police station.

Police said that around 1 pm, the elderly man allegedly shouted at the couple, claiming to be “possessed by a deity,” and barred their entry into the temple.

Authorities acted after receiving information about the alleged caste-based discrimination. Local officers registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The man was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings, Superintendent of Police (Tumakuru) Ashok Venkat said.

To safeguard the couple’s rights, police, in the presence of revenue and social welfare officials, ensured that they were able to complete their darshan at the temple.

Venkat emphasised that the police department remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring equal access to public and religious spaces for all citizens. PTI AMP SSK