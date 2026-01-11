Karnataka: Man found dead in burnt car; police suspect suicide

Davangere (Karnataka), Jan 11 (PTI) The charred body of a man was found in a car on Sunday, with police suspecting suicide.

The body is suspected to be Chandrashekar Sankol (56), a local BJP leader and former corporator, police said.

Forensic teams have collected samples, and the identity of the body will be confirmed after laboratory tests, they added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sankol may have set himself on fire, and police said both the body and the vehicle were destroyed in the blaze.

Sankol was reportedly facing financial difficulties and family disputes related to heavy debt. Sources said his son and daughter, both in their early twenties, had attempted suicide earlier.

After they were admitted to the hospital for treatment, Sankol went to his farm, where the incident occurred.

The burnt car and body were found on a plot of land near Hadadi Road. Police said Sankol had reportedly gone to his farm in Bisseri village in the taluk on Saturday night.

Investigations are underway. PTI KSU SSK