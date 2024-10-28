Karnataka man hogs limelight after PM's reference in 'Mann ki Baat'

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 28 (PTI) Santosh Patil from here has shot to limelight ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, flagging the issue of fraudsters targeting people with the cybercrime of "digital arrests".

Patil has been flooded with congratulatory messages for skillfully tackling a fraudster who tried to pose as a policeman and digitally arrest him.

The issue was highlighted on September 19 by a senior IPS officer and MD of Telangana Road Transport Corporation V C Sajjanar, who took to social media and shared the video featuring Patil and a fraudster and warned of digital arrest.

During his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, Modi also shared the conversation to highlight the cybercrime of digital arrest.

Patil thanked Modi, and Sajjanar for sharing his video on 'X' which has now gone viral.

"After you (IPS officer) shared the video, the video has garnered views in lakhs and the video is also getting retweeted a lot," he said.

"The fraudsters of digital arrest make phone calls, at times, impersonate police, CBI, Narcotics; at times RBI... using such various labels, they converse as fake officers with a lot of confidence. Many listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' have wished that we must discuss that," Patil said. PTI AMP RS ROH