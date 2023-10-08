Karnataka: Man kills father over trivial issue

Mangaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 65-year-old father over a petty dispute at Pejamangoor in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sadhu Marakala, who was allegedly murdered by his son, Ananda, who had an altercation with him over a trivial issue, they said.

Police said Anand, who worked as a fisherman, attacked his father with a knife after a brief verbal fight on Saturday. Though the injured man was taken to the government hospital in Brahmavar, he succumbed to excessive bleeding.

A police team led by Brahmavar circle inspector P M Divakar visited the spot. Further investigation is on, sources said. PTI MVG MVG KH