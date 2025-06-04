Karnataka man on Char Dham Yatra dies on way to Kedarnath

New Tehri (Ukd), Jun 4 (PTI) An elderly pilgrim from Karnataka who had come to Uttarakhand on the Char Dham Yatra died of a heart attack here on Wednesday, police said.

Ravi Kumar (76) from Bengaluru was going to Kedarnath in a bus after visiting Gangotri when he suffered a heart attack near Koti Gad on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway, Sub-Inspector (SI) Jugal Bhatt said.

After Kumar fell unconscious, the bus driver informed police. The septuagenarian was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent to the district hospital in Baurari for post-mortem, the SI said.

Police said Kumar's family members have been informed.