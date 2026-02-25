Karnataka: Mandya teen’s organs save six after family consents to donation

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) The family of a 19-year-old youth donated his organs after he was declared brain dead, giving a new lease of life to six patients, officials said on Wednesday.

Darshan, a native of Chikka Mandya village in Karnataka’s Mandya district, fell off his bike on February 22 and sustained injuries, they said.

Initially dismissing the fall, he returned home and went to sleep, officials added.

According to a statement, when his condition worsened, he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors detected a severe internal brain haemorrhage.

He was immediately shifted to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Despite extensive treatment and tests, he showed no response, the statement said.

After two days, a senior medical panel comprising Dr Kavya, Dr Deepak, and Dr Asima Banu of BMCRI (Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute) declared him brain dead, officials said.

Following counselling sessions by the jeevasaarthakate (organ donation facilitation) team, Darshan’s family consented to organ donation.

His liver, kidneys, heart valves and other organs were retrieved and transplanted into eligible recipients, Dr Asima said.

The hospital’s medical team lauded the family’s courageous and selfless decision, following which the transplants were successfully carried out at the TECC, officials said.

Medical Superintendent Dr Deepak and TECC Special Officer Dr Asima Banu, in a statement, commended the efforts of BMCRI, the TECC staff and the jeevasaarthakate team.

“We are deeply grateful to the family members who, even in their moment of profound grief, made the noble decision to serve society and save lives,” Dr Deepak said. PTI AMP SSK