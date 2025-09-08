Karnataka Media Academy partners with Infosys to train journalists under CSR programme

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) The Karnataka Media Academy on Monday signed an MoU with Infosys under its flagship CSR programme, “Springboard,” to provide training for journalists.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to offer soft skills and digital media training for journalists and marks the first initiative by the Academy under the CSR framework, a statement said.

Through the Infosys Springboard initiative, the programme will focus on digital education, skill development, and capacity building for media professionals.

“This partnership between Infosys Springboard and the Media Academy is a big leap towards adapting to new media. We are optimistic that this innovative platform will play a major role in upskilling journalists, equipping them with the technical expertise and storytelling skills required in today’s fast-evolving media landscape,” said Ayesha Khanam, chairperson of the Karnataka Media Academy.

Satheesha B Nanjappa, SVP and Head of ETA, Infosys, added, “Infosys Springboard is a CSR programme focused on education. Under this MoU, the Media Academy will get access to digital content on Springboard, covering soft skills, personality development, and emerging technologies like AI. This will be particularly helpful for journalists from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.” Under the programme, a three-day training session will be organised for journalists, covering essential skills for digital media, artificial intelligence, and personality development.

The goal is to train 150 journalists through these sessions this year, including one batch dedicated to women journalists.

“Priority will be given to district-level journalists. Infosys will provide the platform and expertise, while the Karnataka Media Academy will coordinate participation and trainers,” the statement added. PTI AMP SSK