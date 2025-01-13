KMF partners with Chai Point, to serve 1 cr cups of tea at Maha Kumbh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation, which markets its dairy products under the Nandini brand, on Monday said that it has partnered with the tea café chain, Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Advertisment

As part of this collaboration, Chai Point has established 10 stores within the Maha Kumbh Mela premises, and these stores are poised to serve over 1 crore cups of tea during the event, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of tea cups sold at a single event, KMF said, in a release.

Every cup of tea brewed at the Maha Kumbh Mela will feature "rich and high-quality" milk from Nandini, ensuring a delightful experience for tea enthusiasts, the release added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place from January 13 to February 26 and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe.

Advertisment

According to KMF, in addition to tea, Chai Point stores will also offer a variety of Nandini products, including sweets and milkshakes, further enhancing Nandini's presence at this grand spiritual gathering.

This partnership highlights Nandini's commitment to expanding its footprint in the northern markets of India and underscores its dedication to delivering high-quality dairy products to customers nationwide, it said.

"The KMF is thrilled to partner with Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This is a unique opportunity for Nandini to showcase its products to a diverse audience and reinforce our presence in North India. We look forward to contributing to the success of this historic event," said KMF MD B Shivaswamy.