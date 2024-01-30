Karnataka Minister airs concern over growing malnutrition among pregnant women, children

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday acknowledged the challenge of growing malnutrition among women and children and urged the people to make use of the central and state government schemes to address the issue.

Advertisment

He expressed concern over the growing malnutrition among pregnant women and children in 'Kalyana Karnataka' region, and stressed on the need to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in the society to get rid of malnutrition.

The minister was addressing the gathering here after inaugurating a two-day workshop on Food, Nutrition, Health-Hygiene & Wash organised by National Livelihood Mission.

"In order to address malnutrition among the children, our government is providing eggs to schoolchildren twice a week and those who don’t consume eggs would be provided bananas and 'chikki'," Patil said.

Advertisment

The state government has launched 'Anaemia Mukta Poushtika Karnataka' (Anaemia-free Nutrition Karnataka) scheme to address anaemia and malnutrition among newborns, children, teens, pregnant and lactating mothers, he said. "This will improve the situation gradually." Emphasising on the importance of women’s role in making any scheme successful, the Minister underlined the need of women self-help groups.

“The Sthri Shakthi women self-help groups started by former Chief Minister S M Krishna in 1999 did a great job in improving the rural economy. Dharmasthala Rural Development self-help group and many organisations have helped women become economically self-reliant. The society today needs such organisations," he said.

Karnataka has become a role model in the country in empowering women, and the state government's schemes are being applauded at national and international level, he added. PTI KSU RS KSU ROH