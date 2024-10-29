Karnataka Minister charges Centre with delay in establishing AIIMS in Raichur

Raichur (Karnataka), Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister NS Boseraju on Tuesday questioned the central government's alleged delay in establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

He claimed that despite multiple appeals and a "continuous satyagraha," the central government has not responded to the longstanding demand.

"The Karnataka government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is unwavering in its commitment to bring AIIMS to Raichur. We have worked tirelessly, submitting numerous requests," Boseraju said in a statement.

According to him, Siddaramaiah has sent repeated letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and a dedicated team of AIIMS 'Horata Samiti' members, local MP G Kumara Naik, and district representatives had also met with the Union Health Minister in Delhi, advocating for Raichur’s case.

Additionally, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue in Delhi, strengthening the state’s stance on establishing AIIMS in Raichur.

"Yet, despite these efforts, the central government has shown little interest towards addressing the urgent need in Kalyana Karnataka (region). The Raichur District AIIMS 'Horata Samiti' (a committee fighting for the cause) has now completed 900 days of indefinite strike, with a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising the region’s collective appeal," he said.

The Minister urged the central government to immediately approve AIIMS for Raichur.

"The central government must immediately approve AIIMS for Raichur, a district that has aspired and waited patiently. Our struggle remains peaceful, but we are steadfast and committed – we will persist in this fight until AIIMS is sanctioned for Raichur," he added. PTI AMP RS RS