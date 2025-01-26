Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemns attack on Mangaluru salon, calls for action

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday condemned the recent attack on a unisex salon here, saying that such incidents tarnish the reputation of both the district and the city.

Rao, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio and is in charge of Dakshina Kannada district, referred to the attack carried out by the fringe group Ram Sene.

The group was reportedly upset over alleged immoral activities at the salon.

“Those responsible for orchestrating such attacks must be held accountable by the police, without fear or favor,” Rao said. “Foreign investors who inquire about investing in our state have asked me whether there are concerns regarding law and order and whether their investments would be safe.” Speaking to reporters after hoisting the national flag on the 76th Republic Day in Mangaluru, Gundu Rao said, “We don’t understand why these fringe groups target businesses or what their motives are.” He underscored that anyone with a grievance should approach the police and lodge a complaint, seeking lawful solutions to their issues. PTI COR GMS ROH