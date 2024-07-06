Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao releases coastal tourism calender for Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday released a coastal tourism calender for Dakshina Kannada district to attract tourists during all seasons, including festivities.

The event calendar was released at a programme organised by the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it is the first step for the development of tourism in the district.

Dakshina Kannada had the same level of scope that states like Goa and Kerala have, “We must try to ramp up the facilities for the tourists from other parts of the state as well as outside the state”.

Noting that tourism grows when law and order is not compromised, the minister said the government will extend necessary support for the development of the sector in the district.

In this context, he said the state government will also respond positively to private investments.

Lok Sabha member Capt. Brijesh Chowta launched the web portal and termed it as a positive step for the development of tourism in the district. This will help to introduce the culture and diverse activities of the district to the outside world.

He said the central government would also try to develop the tourist spots in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said that the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council and District Administration aims to promote and develop tourism in Dakshina Kannada district.

This event calendar contains information about the district's attractive festivals and events throughout the year. This can attract tourists to the district throughout the year.

He said that useful information has been provided to tourists on the web portal.