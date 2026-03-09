Karnataka minister directs officials to finalise framework for floating solar power plants on lakes

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju on Monday directed officials to examine and finalise the implementation framework for floating solar power plants on lakes based on the feasibility report submitted by BHEL.

He issued the directions during a review meeting attended by the Secretary of the Minor Irrigation Department, B K Pavitra, Managing Directors of BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) Shivashankar and KREDL (Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited) K P Rudrappaiah, and senior officials.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, as part of the state government's push to reduce the rising electricity expenditure of lift irrigation projects and promote green energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) had been tasked with preparing a feasibility study on installing floating solar power plants on water bodies.

After conducting a detailed study for over six months, BHEL has submitted a feasibility report proposing the installation of a pilot floating solar power project at Somambudi Agrahara Lake in Kolar district, it said.

"The project is expected to generate around 100 MW of clean energy, contributing significantly to the State's renewable energy capacity. The report and its implementation possibilities were discussed extensively during the meeting," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Boseraju noted that hundreds of lift irrigation schemes under the Minor Irrigation Department consume substantial amounts of electricity, placing a significant financial burden on the department.

"In order to reduce operational costs, it is essential to adopt sustainable and alternative energy sources. Floating solar plants can play a key role in meeting this objective while also supporting the State's green energy goals," he said.

Following detailed deliberations on various implementation models, the minister instructed officials to undertake a technical re-evaluation of the BHEL report and prepare a comprehensive implementation roadmap.

He directed the Minor Irrigation Department, BESCOM, and KREDL to submit final recommendations and an actionable plan for the project's execution, the statement added. PTI AMP ADB